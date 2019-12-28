Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemours’ earnings. Chemours reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of CC stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. Chemours has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Chemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Chemours by 117.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,725 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chemours by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 74.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

