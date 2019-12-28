Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on GAIN. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of GAIN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. 284,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,754. The company has a market cap of $447.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $2,630,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 165,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 12.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

