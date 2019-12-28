Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to Post $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to announce earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.69.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,169 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 160.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $1,642,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,013. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a one year low of $98.56 and a one year high of $185.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.49 and its 200-day moving average is $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 15.03%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.