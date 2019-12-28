Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GMED traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $58.88. 185,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply