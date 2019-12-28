Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GMED traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $58.88. 185,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.