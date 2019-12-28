Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.45 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HALL shares. BidaskClub lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 1,236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

HALL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 70,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $318.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

