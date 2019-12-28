Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to Announce $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.60. Lendingtree reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.26 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lendingtree from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Lendingtree from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.83.

TREE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.39. 83,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.12. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $211.11 and a 52 week high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.32.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total value of $182,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Lendingtree by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 1,293.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

