Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.38. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,090,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,407,000 after buying an additional 60,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 198,095 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,759,000 after buying an additional 400,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

