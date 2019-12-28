Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.26. Sempra Energy posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.27.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.87. 728,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,129. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $106.09 and a 52-week high of $154.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day moving average is $142.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.