Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Smart Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. Smart Global posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smart Global.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Smart Global’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of SGH opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,267,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Smart Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 785,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 65.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 714,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 281,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global in the first quarter valued at $7,757,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.