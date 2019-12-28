Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s earnings. Southern National Banc. of Virginia reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 23.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SONA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,535 shares of company stock valued at $158,057. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 568,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

SONA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 47,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,749. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $396.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.92. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

