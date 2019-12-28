Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Store Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. Store Capital posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Store Capital.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE STOR opened at $37.07 on Friday. Store Capital has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Store Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Store Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.