Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will report $152.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.79 million and the lowest is $151.00 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $122.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $549.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $552.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $688.64 million, with estimates ranging from $669.80 million to $709.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $83.35 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $278,898.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $91,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,230 shares in the company, valued at $354,541.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,977 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 186.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

