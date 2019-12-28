Zacks: Analysts Expect Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectar Biosciences.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

CLRB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

Shares of CLRB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. 181,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,162. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.34. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

