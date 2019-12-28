Zacks: Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce sales of $21.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the highest is $21.70 million. Codexis reported sales of $16.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $70.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $71.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $82.39 million, with estimates ranging from $81.50 million to $83.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CDXS opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Codexis has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.