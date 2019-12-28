Zacks: Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to post sales of $73.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.15 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $73.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $296.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $298.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $325.01 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $346.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLL stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $703.06 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $22.28.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

