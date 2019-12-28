Zacks: Analysts Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44. F5 Networks reported earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.31 to $11.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.18.

F5 Networks stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $173.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average is $139.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $279,326.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 657,185 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $321,474,000 after buying an additional 326,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after buying an additional 108,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after buying an additional 97,816 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

