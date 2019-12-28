Zacks: Analysts Expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Gulfport Energy posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Gulfport Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of GPOR traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $2.93. 4,039,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

