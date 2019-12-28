Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $54.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.55 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $335,553.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,343,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,737,000 after purchasing an additional 99,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 291,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBNC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 56,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $857.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

