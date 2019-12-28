Zacks: Analysts Expect KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce $1.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $13.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.71 million to $15.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.25 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMPH shares. Roth Capital lowered KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $1.05 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in KemPharm by 738.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in KemPharm by 801.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

KMPH opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.31. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

