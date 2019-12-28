Zacks: Analysts Expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Million

Analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to report sales of $1.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $1.40 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $4.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 million to $4.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.97 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $13.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,461.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $327.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.42. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 425,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 765,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

