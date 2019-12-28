Zacks: Analysts Expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.65. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBUU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. 86,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,554. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $836.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 111.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

