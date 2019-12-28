Zacks: Analysts Expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Middleby reported earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Middleby by 5,606.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Middleby by 266.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.35. Middleby has a 52 week low of $99.09 and a 52 week high of $142.98.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

