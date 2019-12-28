Zacks: Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Announce $1.91 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $1.95. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $239.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $135.92 and a twelve month high of $240.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

