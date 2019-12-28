Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the highest is $3.33 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $15.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.95. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $132.20.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

