Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.81.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,643,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $1,397,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,475 shares of company stock valued at $57,917,441. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $220.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $160.38 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.13.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

