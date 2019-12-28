Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce sales of $90.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.80 million to $90.90 million. Amerisafe reported sales of $97.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year sales of $366.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.10 million to $368.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $355.95 million, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $363.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $91.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.48 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other Amerisafe news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $113,782.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,287.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $35,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,026.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amerisafe by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,570,000 after buying an additional 305,542 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amerisafe by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Amerisafe by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMSF opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.48. Amerisafe has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

