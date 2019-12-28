Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce $66.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.30 million and the highest is $66.90 million. AppFolio reported sales of $50.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $255.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.90 million to $255.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $323.79 million, with estimates ranging from $317.90 million to $329.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. AppFolio had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Shares of APPF opened at $111.09 on Friday. AppFolio has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $116.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.38 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $482,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $1,493,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,517 shares of company stock worth $2,752,311. 42.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,981,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 110.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after purchasing an additional 254,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $5,624,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,838,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

