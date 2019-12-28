Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.46. Continental Building Products reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Continental Building Products.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBPX. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBPX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 139,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,772. Continental Building Products has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

In other Continental Building Products news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,475.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $364,127.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,530. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 6.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,679,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after buying an additional 163,909 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,091,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 638.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 891,598 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 157,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,015,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

