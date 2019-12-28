Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Emerald Expositions Events currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Emerald Expositions Events stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.67. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 359,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

