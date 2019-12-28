Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce sales of $148.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.78 million to $176.31 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs posted sales of $137.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full-year sales of $593.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.64 million to $622.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $705.06 million, with estimates ranging from $592.55 million to $800.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the third quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 395.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 179.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.