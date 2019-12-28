Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $556,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 13.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLAD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

