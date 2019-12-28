Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAIN. ValuEngine cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 587,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,787. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $26.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

