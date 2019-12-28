Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. Hawaiian reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

NASDAQ HA traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 309,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.68. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

