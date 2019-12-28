Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report $136.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.06 million and the highest is $141.25 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $132.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $537.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.20 million to $542.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $532.96 million, with estimates ranging from $517.32 million to $560.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cfra upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 68,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

