Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.76 Billion

Brokerages predict that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will post $25.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $25.92 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $26.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $110.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.12 billion to $110.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $114.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.08 billion to $115.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $219.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.70. Home Depot has a one year low of $168.21 and a one year high of $239.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.