Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.48 Million

Brokerages expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to post $52.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.55 million. Inseego posted sales of $56.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $219.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.71 million to $220.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $265.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities lowered Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $7.11 on Friday. Inseego has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.