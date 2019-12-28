Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Announce -$1.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). La Jolla Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.73) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($4.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LJPC. BidaskClub lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 299,995 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $5,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LJPC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 696,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,810. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $105.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.82. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.