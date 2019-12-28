Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Lear reported earnings of $4.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $13.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $13.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $17.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 16.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 9.7% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. Lear has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

