Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.42). Mercadolibre reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,240%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The firm had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 912.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $599.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $566.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.39. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -730.78 and a beta of 1.63. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $282.44 and a 1 year high of $698.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

