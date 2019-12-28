Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.20 Million

Analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce sales of $139.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.90 million and the lowest is $137.11 million. Quidel posted sales of $132.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $521.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $519.93 million to $523.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $551.77 million, with estimates ranging from $547.09 million to $560.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,893.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 8.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Quidel by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $74.27 on Friday. Quidel has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73.

Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

