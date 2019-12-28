Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $674.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) to report sales of $674.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $677.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $666.90 million. TopBuild reported sales of $639.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $682.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $134,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 23,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $2,589,984.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,667,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $3,158,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 70.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 253.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TopBuild by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 830.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD opened at $102.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $43.71 and a 1 year high of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

