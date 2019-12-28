Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Announce $4.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) to report $4.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.10 and the lowest is $4.04. Virtus Investment Partners reported earnings of $3.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year earnings of $14.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.42 to $14.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.02 to $16.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.51 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $122.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.86. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

