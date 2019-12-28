Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.82. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $189.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.10. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.