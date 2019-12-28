Zacks: Brokerages Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Announce $2.96 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.46.

DPZ opened at $292.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.56. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

