Zacks: Brokerages Expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to Post $1.10 EPS

Analysts expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. DXC Technology posted earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. 2,189,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 202.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 82,203 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,303,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in DXC Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

