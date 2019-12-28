Zacks: Brokerages Expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Floor & Decor reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.03.

Shares of FND opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24.

In other news, CMO Lisa Laube sold 30,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,443,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 101,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,186.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $311,230,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,275,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,128,424. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

