Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.14. Golar LNG Partners posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $10.00 target price on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:GMLP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.70. 341,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

