Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. GoPro reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

GPRO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 4,290,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,978. GoPro has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $28,725.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948. 22.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GoPro by 2,404.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in GoPro by 28.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

