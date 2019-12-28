Zacks: Brokerages Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report $5.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $5.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $22.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.19 billion to $24.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. AltaCorp Capital lowered Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $24.40 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

