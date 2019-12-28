Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to post $119.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.80 million and the lowest is $117.88 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $113.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $468.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.04 million to $471.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $492.45 million, with estimates ranging from $479.28 million to $512.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,972,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,064,000 after buying an additional 66,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after acquiring an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,117,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,550,000 after purchasing an additional 473,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,384 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,366,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,425,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

